Stayton community steps up to help those impacted by Beachie Creek Fire

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - The communities impacted by wildfires across the state have really been stepping up to help people out. In Stayton, volunteers with the North Santiam School District organized a clothing drive for families and people in need.
On Wednesday, the group began distributing cloths at the Foothills Church. Tables were stacked high with clothes in every size. Donated shoes and brand new socks and underwear were available for people to pick up.
Those at the church said the outpouring of support and so many people wanting to help has brought a smile and heartwarming feeling to this community that has seen devastation.
“It has been very heartening, obviously, the love and generosity from all over the state that people are giving of their time and what money they have, but I just feel for these people,” Stayton High School Principal Susanne Stefani said.
The group says they got so many donations they had to turn people away. The clothing drive will continue on Thursday and Friday at the Foothills Church in Stayton.
The devastation from the #BeachieCreekFire is mind-blowing. 470 homes destroyed, 35 businesses, 783 other buildings like barns, sheds, shops, and outbuildings. These numbers do not include the damage in Detroit as that is from the #LionsheadFire. pic.twitter.com/IYsODVci4P— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 16, 2020
