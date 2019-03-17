STAYTON, OR (KPTV) – A Stayton man was arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with his father's death.
At about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call from METCOM 911 regarding an assault in the 41600 block of Stayton Scio Road near Stayton. The caller then hung up the phone.
As deputies arrived at the location, they saw a person running into the home and a person laying in the driveway.
Deputies say 74-year-old Robert Nelson told them that his grandson, 22-year-old Joshua Elbert Nelson was the person who ran into the home. He said his son, 50-year-old Timothy Dean Nelson was the person laying on the ground.
All three Nelsons live at the home.
Deputies found Timothy Nelson had died as a result of homicidal violence.
They tried to communicate with Joshua Nelson but he would not respond to their requests, so the Linn County Regional SWAT team was called out.
After about six hours, Joshua Nelson surrendered to deputies. He was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.
Anyone who saw or had contact with Timothy Nelson or Joshua Nelson on Saturday is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at (541) 967-3950.
