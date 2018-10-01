STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - Stayton police are searching for a theft suspect who fled from officers Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to Wilco Farm Store, located at 1385 North 1st Street, at around 4 p.m. on the report of a theft suspect who had returned to the store.
When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect fled and had a knife in his possession.
Officers from multiple agencies responded and helped search for the suspect. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and lock their doors during the search.
According to police, a witness told officers the suspect was picked up in a vehicle by an accomplice and fled the area.
Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Shannon Yardley.
Anyone who knows of Yardley whereabouts is asked to contact Stayton Police at 503-769-3421.
