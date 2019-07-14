Steel Bridge closed for more than 2 hours after woman climbs onto bridge's upper level

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police closed the Steel Bridge for more than two hours on Sunday after a woman climbed onto the bridge’s upper level and refused to come down.
At about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the Steel Bridge, where they say a woman was seen in the bridge tender shed on the upper level.
Police say the woman was throwing objects, including cans of oil, onto the roadway.
Due to the danger that someone could be hit by one of the objects, officers closed the bridge to all traffic and pedestrians.
Police say there were indications that the woman was suffering from a mental health condition, and officers with the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT) responded and began communicating with her.
Police say she was uncooperative and refused to come out.
After speaking with the woman for more than two hours, officers convinced her to come down voluntarily. She was then taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
No injuries were reported.
Police say help is available for anyone struggling from a mental health crisis and/or suicidal thoughts.
The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888, and Lines for Life is also available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, please visit Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's Urgent Walk-In Clinic, located at 4212 SE Division and open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7 days a week. Services are free and available to individuals of all ages.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
