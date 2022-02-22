PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After two years as assistant athletic trainer for the Portland Timbers, Stephanie Ludwig has been promoted to head athletic trainer, the club announced Tuesday.

Ludwig, 32, becomes the first female head athletic trainer in Timbers history and is one of just two female head athletic trainers currently in MLS.

Stephanie Ludwig has been promoted to head athletic trainer for the club.Details: https://t.co/GFeZJi3vtD | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/O8SKBdnK5e — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 22, 2022

The club said Ludwig will be responsible for all matters related to mitigation, assessment, treatment and rehabilitation of all Timbers players. In addition, she will run point on compliance with MLS medical policies and in-market requirements and protocols.

"Ludwig will collaborate with the performance staff, sports medicine staff, team physicians, and coaching staff to plan, execute, and monitor return to play protocols, reporting to Director of Sports Medicine, Matthew Weston. Ludwig will also provide department leadership to Timbers athletic training staff members," the club said in a release Tuesday.

All locally televised Timbers matches to air on FOX 12 PLUS for 2022 season PORTLAND, Ore. – All 21 locally televised Timbers matches for the 2022 season will air on FOX 12 PLUS (KPDX) across Oregon and Southwest Washi…

Before her time in Portland, the club said Ludwig served the University of San Francisco athletic department from 2014-2020.

Ludwig, an Olathe, Kansas, native, earned her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Kansas State University in 2011 and served as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at the University of Nevada Reno while pursuing her Master of Arts in Educational Leadership until 2014.