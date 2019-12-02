SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon had been one of the last states in the U.S. requiring people to apply an updated address sticker to their driver’s license or ID card.
That will end on Jan. 1, 2020.
Oregon DMV will no longer send change-of-address stickers to people who move. A replacement card will also not be required. A house bill was passed this year to end the use of the stickers.
The decision is expected to save $550,000 per year in printing and postage costs. Those savings will go into the State Highway Fund to support state and local roads.
Oregon law still requires driver’s license, permit and ID card holders to file a change of address with DMV within 30 days of moving to a new address in Oregon.
Law enforcement can ask a person if the address on their ID is current, which can then be verified from inside an officer’s patrol vehicle.
Connecticut and Michigan will be the last remaining states to use the stickers.
For more on address change requirements in Oregon, go to Oregon.gov/odot/dmv.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hopefully we won't all have to stand in the never-ending lines at DMV locations?
