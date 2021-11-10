'Sticky the Kitty' adds to celebrity status with a storytelling series about empowerment

SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The famous feline, Sticky the Kitty, and his super-hero dad, Chuck Hawley, have a new claim to fame, children's storybooks.
'Sticky', snagged the name when he was found by Chuck in 2018, slathered in something that looked like rubber cement, and stuck to the road near Salem. He said he had to peel his paws off the pavement to free him, took him to the vet and the rest is history.
The brave duo's story went on to be an international sensation, only continuing to add to their fame in form of storytelling.
Hawley told FOX 12; it's always been his dream to be an author. and thanks to Sticky, that dream has since come true.
Chuck has published 9 children's books that circle around an array of different topics such as empowerment, allowing Sticky and his furry friends to tell each story.
Much like the story of Sticky and Chuck, the books have been a hit across the world, aiding teachers in their classrooms, therapists in their daily sessions, and families in all fifty states as well as twenty-two countries world-wide.
The newest book to add to the series is called, 'I've Lost my pants', 'a story about anxiety by Chuck Hawley'.
