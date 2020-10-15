Still seeing single-use plastic grocery bags? Here's why

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It seems a lot longer ago than January we were thinking about new laws, including the plastic bag ban.
In case you’d forgotten, thin, single-use plastic bags are still prohibited — yet, we are seeing them in some stores.
That’s because there was a paper shortage due to the pandemic, which trickled down to products like toilet paper and paper towels — and it’s also affected the grocers themselves.
The governor’s office says that while Oregon has not taken statewide action to suspend House Bill 2509, stores are permitted to use plastic if they run out of paper bags.
“Almost every one of our chains, as well as our independent stores, were notifying us saying that there was no guarantee on their paper orders,” said Shawn Miller, who represents the Northwest Grocery Association.
Keep in mind, the ban prohibits single-use bags, not the thicker ones you’ll see in some stores.
Meanwhile, Miller hopes people will begin utilizing reusables again, even if it means having to bag your own groceries.
“I know that’s a change and a lot of our stores are built upon service, so that’s difficult for us even to manage, but…that’s what’s safe, and that’s what the state has said is safe,” he said.
The CDC says potential exposure to COVID-19 from handling reusable bags is low, but state guidance encourages you to wash your bag each time after you shop sustainably.
