PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some much-needed relief for many of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is now headed for bank accounts across the country. Stimulus money from the Federal Government are now being deposited through direct deposit.
The money is much needed for some people in the Northwest who are still waiting on unemployment to kick in after being laid off because of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Coleen McIntyre is one of those people. She says she has been waiting on unemployment benefits from the state of Oregon. The system has been inundated with claims to process.
Wednesday morning, she says the Federal stimulus money showed up into her bank account.
“I didn’t have any faith in that coming through because unemployment isn’t coming through. So, I was kind of like I will believe it when I see it, and that came through,” McIntyre said.
The money she says will be used to pay things like rent and other bills to get by until she can start working again.
“I am very thankful for that check and it was a relief to see in my account this morning for sure,” McIntyre said.
Wednesday the IRS launched a tool to help track the status of stimulus payments.
The tool on the IRS website prompts for a social security number, date of birth and address.
According to the IRS the first payments will go to those who’ve already filed their 2019 or 2019 tax returns and have authorized the IRS to make a direct deposit if they were due a refund.
Within that group, the IRS is starting with those who have the lowest incomes. Social security recipients will also automatically receive their payments even if they haven’t filed a return.
