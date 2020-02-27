PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fears over the coronavirus are deepening, and the economic impact is escalating.
The industries taking the hardest hit are food, beverage and travel.
While the coronavirus hasn’t reached Oregon yet, local businesses are already taking a hit.
Stocks like Columbia, Intel and Nike all dropped Thursday. One of the sharpest declines, nearly 18%, came from local technology company Flir.
“The coronavirus issue has been creating a lot of anxieties,” said Hiro Ito, a professor and head of the economics department at Portland State University. “This issue started in the second largest economy in the world, and now is starting to spread to other parts of the world. So, this issue is going to be quite big.”
Ito says people are becoming nervous about the coronavirus, and with those feelings comes a reduction in consumption.
It’s the reason why these local, multinational corporations are seeing a decline in the demand for their products. Ito tells FOX 12 it’s one of the negative effects of globalization.
At this point, the United States is still one of the safest bets for investments, Ito says, but that could change.
“If the virus spreads, like what’s been going on in China, South Korea and Japan, then investors may start thinking even the U.S. markets are not so safe,” said Ito.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
No cases confirmed in OR, time to panic eh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.