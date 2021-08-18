PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular local doughnut company was the target of a burglary and vehicle theft in southwest Portland Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning, Blue Star Donuts tweeted a request to its fans: to look out for a delivery van that had been stolen overnight.
Portland peeps - one of our delivery vehicles was stolen last night, so if anyone sees a Blue Star van somewhere it shouldn’t be (in a river? in a tree? delivering pizzas?), holler!— Blue Star Donuts (@BlueStarDonuts) August 18, 2021
According to the business, the Ford Transit with Oregon license plate 259KEU was taken from the parking lot of its new production facility at Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street. Blue Star Donuts provided photos of the stolen van to FOX 12.
Portland police said one of its officers responded to the scene in the morning to investigate. In addition to the van theft, some items were stolen from inside the Blue Star Donuts location as well. Police did not say what those items were.
Later Wednesday, in the evening, Blue Star Donuts tweeted the van had been found. No other details, such as where the van was located and if any arrests have been made, are known.
