MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) – The McMinnville Police Department said it arrested a suspect after he assaulted a man, stole the victim’s car and crashed into a light pole on Sunday night.

Police said just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to a report of a stolen car from a parking lot of a gas station in the 1000 block of Northeast Highway 99W. Police said with the help of a witness, officers located the stolen car driving south on Adams Street near 15th Street.

An officer tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. A chase began at a slow speed due to the snow-covered roads. It ended when the driver crashed into a light pole. The suspect ran from the car but was arrested less than a block away.

MPD identified the suspect as 29-year-old Adam Chervin of McMinnville.

Police later learned Chervin was attempting to sell a cell phone to a 33-year-old man from Portland. The man drove to McMinnville and agreed to buy the phone for $300. When the man removed the money from his pocket, Chervin assaulted him, took the cash and the keys to the victim’s car before driving away. The victim had minor injuries.

Police said Chervin was already wanted for another assault and stolen vehicle incident on Dec. 18 at the McMinnville Plaid Pantry. In that incident, officers said Chervin was involved in an altercation with his wife and another man. Chervin physically assaulted the man before stealing his car. The stolen car was recovered later that day by the Salem Police Department.

Chervin was taken to the Yamhill County Jail on multiple charges.