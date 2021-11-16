Stolen food cart found in The Dalles, multiple viewers offer to tow it back to Portland for free

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 viewers came to the rescue and helped recover a food cart that was stolen from a pod in northeast Portland over the weekend.

Lamar Winston owns Mister Big Burger, a food cart located on the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 131st Place. Around 6:30 a.m., on Sunday, security footage caught a dark colored pick up truck, driving off with Winston's cart.

FOX 12 aired the story about the theft on Monday. Just after it aired, someone found the stolen cart in The Dalles and reported it to police. Winston had to figure out how to get the car back to the pod.

"I know it's going to cost a lot of money to get it towed back to Portland.

However, a number of generous FOX 12 viewers offered to tow the cart back to Portland for free and that will happen on Wednesday.

"I said yesterday in the interview everybody has to look out for everybody no matter what color you are, what race you is, you gotta - you just got to look out for each other. Just hearing that, it's a blessing," said Winston.

As for the person who stole the cart, Winston says he was surprised they drove all the way to The Dalles.

"I'm sure he was thinking he got away," Winston said.

Winston doesn't know exactly what shape his cart is in. He knows it was spray-painted but doesn't know if it was vandalized beyond that. Still, it will take some time and work to get it back in business.

"I have to get it completely cleaned," said Winston.

If you're hungry for a Mister Big Burger, the cart should be back up and running by the end of the month.