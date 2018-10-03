PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A place of reading and community has now turned into a small storage unit as someone is dropping off stolen goods at the Multnomah County Library Northwest Portland branch.
Library administrator Kim Anderson said this all started more than six months ago.
Now, staff at the library never know what to expect in the bins that collect typically returned books, DVDs, CDs and other items rented at the library.
“Sports equipment, we've had a bag of calculators, we had some denture molds, we've had personal paperwork, titles of cars, a hammer a stethoscope,” Anderson said.
Anderson said what was somewhat comical at first turned into a pattern of stolen items cluttering up the library’s return bins.
It’s now become an unexpected task every day.
“You know it's just been a burden for staff to have to obviously you know sort through it in the morning,” Anderson said. “First of all too we're wearing gloves just to be safe because sometimes we've actually found some needles in the book drop.”
And now through Nextdoor posts and community Facebook groups the library has become a hot spot for folks to come claim their stolen items, an unlikely place many might think to look.
“Right exactly, it's a little counter-intuitive and weird,” Anderson said.
And some of those neighbors live in Northwest Portland’s Hillside neighborhood.
FOX 12 spoke with Allison Stollak who lives about a mile away from the library in that neighborhood.
“In terms of the petty crime it's gone up exponentially in the three years that we've been here,” Stollak said. “If we ever have visitors come to the house we have to say triple check that you locked your car, don't leave anything visible.”
She and several neighbors have had their cars broken into, and some of those items she said have wound up at the library.
She’s leading a neighborhood Facebook group that aims to keep watch of crime which has already helped implement neighborhood crime watch signs to deter criminals.
“Talk to your neighbors, watch out for your neighbors, be aware of what’s going on on your street,” Stollak said.
The library is working with Portland police to figure out who’s behind these mysterious drop offs.
It also holds stolen items for two weeks before it donates them to Goodwill.
