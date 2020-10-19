Stolen mail, including ballots, found dumped near Camas park

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Stolen pieces of mail, including ballots, were found dumped near a park in Camas.
A witness contacted police Sunday after finding various pieces of mail near Klickitat Park on Prune Hill.
The mail included six ballots, that were intact, but wet from the weather. The ballots and other mail were returned to the rightful owners by officers.
Investigators determined that four community-style mailboxes were pried open and mail was stolen from each one. Later in the day, an additional three stolen ballots were located and returned to their owners.
Neighbors provided surveillance of the possible suspect to police. Officers released a surveillance image Monday.
The Camas Police Department reminded the public that mail theft is not uncommon and officers responded to similar calls several times a year. In general, police said mail thieves are looking for items that can be used for financial gain, like checks, credit cards and documents with personal information.
In many cases, the unwanted mail is often dumped nearby, just as the ballots were in this case, according to police.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call 311 (non-emergency line) for assistance.
“Camas Police would like to remind citizens to be vigilant and observant, especially with the upcoming holiday season. Be aware of your mailbox and those of your neighbors. Immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities,” according to a statement from the department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.