SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A sticky-fingered thief stole about $1,200 worth of snacks after breaking into the concession stand at McKay High School, according to the school’s athletic booster club.
Salem Police confirmed Sunday that officers are investigating the case.
In addition to stealing dozens of candy bars and bags of chips, the bandit also poured out dozens of bottles of Gatorade, water and soda. The liquids were dumped into trash cans and the empty bottles taken.
“They just took the stuff for cash to be able to take and redeem it at one of the stores or the bottle drop here in Salem,” said club vice-president, Frank Coburn. “It could have easily been $30 to $40 worth of bottles.”
Coburn said he closed the stand Friday night and got the call Saturday morning that someone had busted a lock on the window to access the snacks.
“It’s somebody’s senseless act,” Coburn said. “They might not think anything of it, but when you look at the kids and the programs, stuff like that, it’s heartbreaking for them.”
Money raised by the club funds athletic projects, as well as other activities involving the school.
Last year, the booster club was able to help fund a new turf at the stadium. Just this season, they paid to have the grandstands repainted.
Club President Becky Bryant said the concession stand has been restocked and they’re trying to move forward, although it’s tough to understand why someone would target the program.
“I teared up,” Bryant said of when she learned the news. “I wasn’t here, and all I could think about the disappointment of the people who were coming into work and the people who reap the benefits of what we do here.”
In addition to the concession stand, a ticket booth and the girls’ soccer shed were also broken into.
Coburn said it appears nothing was stolen from either of them.
The McKay Athletic Booster Club is raising money to replace the stolen goods. They’ve collected about $300 so far. You can learn more about donating at the club’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/McKayABC
Anyone with information on the case should call Salem Police at 503-588-6123.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
