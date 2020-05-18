Stolen trike returned to 101-year-old owner; Clackamas Co. man asks for donations to go to people in need

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A stolen tricycle has been returned to its 101-year-old owner in Clackamas County.
The electric-pedal hybrid trike was taken from outside Chester Cunningham’s home near Southeast 74th Avenue and King Road earlier this month.
The chains securing the trike were cut. Cunningham said it’s very heavy and can’t be driven without a key, so he thought the thieves probably loaded it into a truck.
On Sunday, the stolen trike was returned to Cunningham.
A deputy received anonymous information that someone found the trike in their yard and contacted the sheriff’s office after hearing about Cunningham’s story.
Deputies previously told Cunningham they were contacted by people who offered to donate to replace his trike. Cunningham, however, said people had already offered to donate $1,200 to him after his story was featured in the news, but he wouldn’t accept it. Instead, he asked that the money be given to people who need food right now.
“Chester explained he was born in 1919 and had lived through the hard times of the Great Depression. For several years, he and his family struggled. Chester is more concerned for others right now. Chester explained he wasn't a rich man, but he would prefer people direct their generosity toward those in our community who are going without food,” according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies contacted the people who offered to replace the trike and informed them of Cunningham’s request to help those who are, as he said, in more need than himself.
Cunningham doesn’t have a car and he said he uses the trike to get around, including going to the grocery store.
(3) comments
God bless him, gives me hope.
Wow he is a fabulously looking guy for his age! I hope that in 37 years I look as good! Glad they found his bike so quickly too.
There ya go..always nice to read a happy ending.
