Stolen truck found submerged in Multnomah Channel

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A stolen truck ended up in the Multnomah Channel west of Sauvie Island.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says someone spotted the truck in the water Saturday night and called it in, but there was no one inside.
No one actually saw the vehicle go into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators are trying to determine how the truck got there.
