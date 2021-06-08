PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After a southeast Portland church's van was stolen for a second time, which threatened to put some some important plans on hold, it was recovered Wednesday morning.
A pastor at Tabor Heights United Methodist Church said the van was taken in northeast Portland on Monday. FOX 12 was told the van is very important for their church and the community at large because it’s been used for donation drives, charity events and just helping to provide activities for those in the church and the nearby community.
“We just went back to in-person services a couple weeks ago, and so we had all these dreams for how we were going to use it to engage the community and now those plans are kind of on hold,” Pastor Nicholle Ortiz said.
Plans with the van included things like trips to the beach for people this summer. While it was missing, the church hoped whoever took the van would return it, even as an anonymous tip of where to find the van. They said they understand these are hard times and would take it back with no questions asked.
On Wednesday morning, the church posted on its Facebook page that the van was found by a Portland police officer. According to the post, "The van will be heading to a mechanic for a few minor repairs. Our prayers have been answered."
