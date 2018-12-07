SANDY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Sandy Thursday night after attempting to elude police.
Around 11:40 p.m., a homeowner on Dubarko Road called 911 to report their car was in the process of being stolen. Another resident at the home followed the car as it left and provided officers with directions.
An officer on Bluff Road saw the vehicle and began a pursuit when the suspect attempted to evade him.
The pursuit ended in front of Sandy High School, located at 37400 Bell Street. Police said the stolen vehicle collided with a small tree and was immobilized.
According to police, the suspect began to surrender, but then fled on foot.
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies and a Portland police K-9 unit responded to the scene and searched for the suspect.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Davis, was located and taken into custody. Police said Davis received a dog bite when he was taken into custody.
Davis was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the dog bite.
Once released from the hospital, Davis was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempting to elude police in a vehicle, attempting to elude police on foot, resisting arrest, possession of stolen motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving. He was also booked on an outstanding statewide felony warrant.
Police said the stolen vehicle was driveable, and was returned to the owner.
