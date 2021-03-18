Stolen World War II-era US Navy ship bell returned to wildfire victims in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A World War II-era U.S. Navy ship bell that was stolen from victims of the Holiday Farm Fire has been found and returned to the rightful owners.
Last fall, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the stolen bell. Deputies said the bell survived the wildfire, despite all the property around it being destroyed in the fire. However, someone then stole the bell from the burned-out property.
There were reports of looters and other criminal activity in the fire zones that engulfed the region in September 2020.
In this case, the bell was one-of-a-kind and invaluable to its owners, according to the sheriff’s office. The bell had been obtained by the owners through the proper channels upon the decommissioning of the USS Kermit Roosevelt.
After months of investigation, deputies said this week that the bell was located and returned to its rightful owners. An anonymous tip led Springfield Police Department officers and Springfield Public Works staff to recover “this very heavy and valuable piece of U.S. history.”
No further details were released about possible suspects in this case. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150.
