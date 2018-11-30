WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Stoller Middle School in the Beaverton School District is on lockdown following an email threat received Friday afternoon.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said multiple district administrators received an email threatening violence at the school.
At around 12:20 p.m., Stoller Middle School was placed on lockdown. Jacob Wismer Elementary School was placed on lockout shortly after.
The sheriff's office said deputies have responded to the scene and are methodically going room by room. No suspicious activity or objects have been found at the school, according to the sheriff's office.
The district is asking parents to not go to the school while deputies investigate.
Multiple deputies are onscene at Stoller Middle School to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Investigators are working closely with the @BeavertonSD to gather more information. Additional details will be released as they become available. https://t.co/GvR2Q9SeKt— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) November 30, 2018
