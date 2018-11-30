Stoller Middle School Email Threat

(KPTV/John Hendricks)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Stoller Middle School in the Beaverton School District is on lockdown following an email threat received Friday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said multiple district administrators received an email threatening violence at the school.

At around 12:20 p.m., Stoller Middle School was placed on lockdown. Jacob Wismer Elementary School was placed on lockout shortly after.

The sheriff's office said deputies have responded to the scene and are methodically going room by room. No suspicious activity or objects have been found at the school, according to the sheriff's office.

The district is asking parents to not go to the school while deputies investigate.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.