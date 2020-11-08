SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters rallied in support at the Capitol building in Salem on Saturday for a 'Stop the Steal' event.
The gatherings were held across the nation as Trump's supporters say they're standing with him.
This is one of many “Stop the Steal” rallies happening around the country today. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/78vP7XQ1bF— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 7, 2020
Don and Carol Stewart are avid supporters of the President and said they want four more years.
"I believe what he stands for as a businessman. I think he's done wonders for this country. It's so much better in many ways, I think, and I want to continue that if at all possible," Don said.
Jonathan and Talia Mask said they were here for the truth.
"I am happy to see my fellow supporters and supporting our country and for truth," Talia said.
The President has been making claims of voter fraud all week, but they're still is no evidence to support his claim, but his supporters are standing by him.
"The main reason I'm here is that we have a justice system and a legal system that we can actually lean on, and my wife mentioned truth, and there is truth in this," Jonathan Mask said.
"And if it goes through the legal and the justice and there's a trial and then the truth will come out, and the truth will always prevail," Stewart said.
He is waiting to see what happens over the next few days and weeks.
"I'm waiting to see if the facts come out and to see, so I hold my judgment and support Trump too, and if it's a case that we did lose then, I can concede that pray for the leaders that be in place," Don said.
Saturday morning, the former Vice President, Joe Biden, was declared the President-elect and is set to become the 46th President of the United States.
"And the amount of support Trump has everywhere you go is just overwhelming, and we didn't see that with Biden, so it just doesn't add up," Carol said.
The rally in Salem turned then turned violent.
The group sprayed two people with chemical irritants to the face. One of the victims is a legal observer with the National Lawyers Guild.
A woman was pepper sprayed and injured @fox12oregon the group is still yelling. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/YGS2XCa7bh— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 7, 2020
Police arrested the person responsible and said they made one more arrest as well. Salem Fire treated another person after people said the person had been beaten up.
Some protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement showed up to counter-protest, and at times, arguments broke out. Police had to step in between to keep the two sides apart.
More confrontations between the two groups and police intervene keeping opposing side away from each other. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/weRc0lrLFG— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 8, 2020
In an evening report, the Oregon State Police said four people were arrested during the rallies that happened between 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Those people included:
- Nathan Arnett (29) of Molalla – Assault IV and Unlawful use of OC
- Jeffrey Mustin (37) of Eugene– Assault IV and Unlawful possession of firearm
- Ryan Swanzey (32) of Portland– Disorderly Conduct and Offensive Littering
- Jesse Baughman (22) of Salem – Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with Police
OSP said they are aware of other "criminal behavior during the night and will continue to investigate those reports."
