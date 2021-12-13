'Stop the Violence' rally held in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A rally was held in downtown Portland on Sunday in an effort to address the city's surge of gun violence.

The outreach group, Better Portland, and faith-based coalition, Lift Every Voice Oregon, gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square Sunday afternoon. The two groups are gathering signatures for two ballot initiatives.

One initiative would ban the sale of assault-style weapons, while the other would ban large capacity magazines and calls for mandatory licenses to own a gun.

"We're not taking away guns, we're trying to help change the culture so people learn to resolve conflicts without grabbing their gun," said Elizabeth McKanna, volunteer with Lift Every Voice Oregon.

Critics of the ballot initiatives say the measures infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners and won't keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.

The groups need 112,000 signatures to get the initiatives on the November ballot.