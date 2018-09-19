PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A storage unit burglary suspect pleaded guilty to theft charges Wednesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Vincent A. Eshleman was arrested earlier this year after attempting to sell a stolen guitar at a north Portland business, according to police.
Officers in January responded to the Guitar Center in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive just before 8 p.m. on the report of several people attempting to sell suspected stolen merchandise.
A Chevrolet Trail Blazer believed to be carrying some of the stolen items left the scene and was stopped by police at North Marine Drive and Vancouver Way.
During the traffic stop, officers said several guitars and other suspected stolen property was found inside the SUV. The driver was detained, but later released.
Police then contacted a woman who said her storage unit had been burglarized and multiple guitars, among other items, were stolen. Officers responded to the storage unit and found it empty.
Another suspect remained at the Guitar Center location and ran away as officers approached him. A K-9 search led to Eshleman’s arrest at a nearby sports complex.
Eshleman Wednesday pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated theft in the first degree.
He is due back in court for sentencing on Oct. 26.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
