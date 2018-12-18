MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A strong storm hitting the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning has knocked out power to thousands and left lots of water on roadways.
At 5 a.m., PGE was reporting more than 11,000 customers without power. About 6,600 of those customers are in Clackamas County.
PGE crews are responding to the outages and investigating the causes.
Pacific Power is not reporting any outages due to the weather.
A wind advisory is in effect in the valley until 8 a.m.
Meanwhile, a High Wind Warning and High Surf Warning has expired along the Oregon Coast. A High Surf Advisory is in place until 3 p.m.
Wind and rain has caused several trees down across the metro area.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a tree down on Southeast Coalman Road, and another on South Hillockburn Road.
Tree down blocking one lane on S.E. Coalman Rd. Road Dept on the way. Please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/gQjBH8CYBd— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 18, 2018
Tree blocking S Hillockburn Rd. Please drive safely. pic.twitter.com/wihHMJlFES— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 18, 2018
A 100-foot tree fell on to several vehicles in Sherwood. No injuries were reported.
FOX 12 spoke to the homeowner, Dave Seward, about what it was like to be awakened by the crash.
"I thought it was an earthquake, because the house shook, and I got up and looked outside and couldn't see outside because it was covering everything, and knew immediately it was a tree," said Seward.
Seward says he's been concerned about the big trees coming down on his property. He told FOX 12 he paid to take on of his neighbor's trees down about a year ago, because branches were dropping on his property.
100 foot tall evergreen falls on cars in a Sherwood driveway. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Bs6ohE3ebL— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 18, 2018
Tree branch pierced the roof and ceiling of home in Sherwood. Wind and rain. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zgzgxRpgeS— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 18, 2018
Drivers are urged to keep a close eye on the roads as rain can create urban flooding around the metro area.
Extra crews worked overnight to clean up storm drains around the Portland area to help decrease the chance of flooding.
Drivers and bicyclists may see some barricades up on some streets where crews have closed the roads due to flooding or possible mudslides. It is illegal to drive around the barricades.
Commuters should also not drive through standing water.
Anyone taking public transit should check service alerts for changes due to weather.
To view the latest outages, visit www.portlandgeneral.com/outages/outage-list or www.pacificpower.net/ed/po/oom.html.
