PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As many have seen or heard, a thunderstorm put on a show in the sky early Thursday morning.
In downtown Portland, the lightning seemed to hit its peak at about 3 a.m.
(3:17 A.M.) A potent little thunderstorm is drifting through the Portland metro area. It's packing a punch with locally heavy rain and lightning. There are probably gusty winds in some spots as well. #PDX #ORwx pic.twitter.com/5tGmyINB7c— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) August 29, 2019
Yikes! We’re awake!Major thunder and lightning storm moving through the south metro area around Clackamas County right now. Looked through the front window and our neighbor was standing outside checking it out, too.Good morning everybody! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZqY6XXSErQ— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) August 29, 2019
At around 4 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting several power outages. More than 5,000 customers were affected in Clackamas, another 5,000 in Marion County, and nearly 3,000 in Multnomah County.
Most of the outages happened overnight during the lighting storm, however, PGE is still investigating whether the outages are linked to the storm.
The storm also caused some damage.
People living in the Oak Grove area say a huge sequoia was hit by lightning, sending branches and debris flying.
Two homes were damaged near Southeast Raymond Street and Southeast Harold Avenue.
"About 2:50 this morning, there was quite a bit of lightning. The sequoia tree in our backyard and their side yard exploded this morning. All the debris here took out the electricity," Mark Otto told FOX 12. "Everybody is safe. No one got hurt - that's the most important thing that no one got hurt. They got children that live here."
Neighbors say a huge sequoia was hit by lightning in Milwaukie just before 3AM, sending branches and debris flying. Two houses off of SE Raymond St. were damaged. Thankfully everyone is ok @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/PIOTMH2Zbq— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 29, 2019
Here’s a better look at the tree that was hit. A neighbor describes the sound of lightning striking it as a bomb going off @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/76htwxKvId— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 29, 2019
Columbia River Fire & Rescue reported a tree fire on Simmons Road near Rainier at around 2 a.m. Firefighters found a large fir tree split by lighting and a fire inside the tree.
Rainier and Oregon Dept of Forestry FFs responded to a tree fire that was struck by lightning around 2 am this morning #fireseason #Lightning pic.twitter.com/mYWukVTY0w— Columbia River Fire (@CRFR4700) August 29, 2019
The National Weather Service Portland reported that there had been somewhere between 250 to 350 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes throughout the southwest Washington and northwest Oregon area since midnight.
