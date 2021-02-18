OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - New resources have become available for residents in Oregon City after a snow and ice storm knocked out power to thousands of people.
A Storm Resource Center opened at Oregon City High School, located at 19761 South Beavercreek Road, Thursday at 10 a.m. It was set up overnight to give people without power a place to charge their phones and get some fresh food, as they wait for the power to come back on.
"We lost power Thursday night," said Nicole, who lives in Oregon City.
Nicole told FOX 12 that having heat or light during the freezing temperatures this past week has been tough.
"It's cold, it's about 30 degrees. We had one night our toilet froze. It was not fun," Nicole said. "We have been jumping to houses but with COVID, we have to be super careful. So, we're trying to stay with people we know aren't sick or haven't been anywhere. But it's been difficult, but we're making do. We make fires and cook on stoves."
Nicole, along with a line of others, arrived at the Storm Resource Center before it opened at 10 a.m. - all grateful for the opportunity to do just the basics, like charge their phones, be in a heated room, and take a warm shower.
"There's a lot of people without power here, we have a pretty rural community in some places so it's really going to be a place for people to come and get warm and take a shower and charge devices and maybe get some food," Lisa Normand, with the Oregon City School District, said.
Volunteers decided to create the center on Wednesday. They told FOX 12 it's a true community effort between Clackamas County, the Oregon City School District and others.
While people are warming up inside, the nonprofit "Love One" is distributing food boxes outside.
"We've got multiple trucks and trailer driving to Portland to gather food and make it available for free distribution and it's about 20,000 pound of food we'll give out to the community today," said Wanda Drudis-Swainson, with Love One.
The Storm Resource Center will be open again Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
