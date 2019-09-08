PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Storms in the Portland metro area on Sunday prompted two brief tornado warnings, as well as a flood advisory.

The National Weather Service issued the first tornado warning for part of northwestern Multnomah County just before 6:50 p.m. It was in effect for about 10 minutes and expired at 7 p.m.

NWS officials said by then the storm had weakened and no longer looked capable of producing a tornado.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said no tornado was seen on the ground, but there was some slight rotation on radar.

The second tornado warning was issued at 7:47 p.m. for the Orchards and Walnut Grove areas of Clark County.

According to the NWS, at 8:01 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over Sifton, 5 miles east-northeast of Orchards, and was moving east.

The warning then expired at 8:15 p.m.

The NWS also issued a flood advisory for the Interstate 5 area of Clark County at about 7:20 p.m., as heavy rain was expected until 8 p.m.

Videos showed standing water in some areas of the freeway Sunday evening.  

The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported water on Interstate 205 at milepost 36 near Salmon Creek.

They’re asking drivers to use caution in the area and slow down for high water. 

