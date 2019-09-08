PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Storms in the Portland metro area on Sunday prompted two brief tornado warnings, as well as a flood advisory.
The National Weather Service issued the first tornado warning for part of northwestern Multnomah County just before 6:50 p.m. It was in effect for about 10 minutes and expired at 7 p.m.
Tornado Warning right now for area around Linnton and south end of Sauvie's Island. Funnel cloud overhead COULD touch down as heavy shower moves northeast pic.twitter.com/RggWwHknbP— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) September 9, 2019
NWS officials said by then the storm had weakened and no longer looked capable of producing a tornado.
FOX 12 Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said no tornado was seen on the ground, but there was some slight rotation on radar.
The second tornado warning was issued at 7:47 p.m. for the Orchards and Walnut Grove areas of Clark County.
According to the NWS, at 8:01 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over Sifton, 5 miles east-northeast of Orchards, and was moving east.
The warning then expired at 8:15 p.m.
The NWS also issued a flood advisory for the Interstate 5 area of Clark County at about 7:20 p.m., as heavy rain was expected until 8 p.m.
Videos showed standing water in some areas of the freeway Sunday evening.
In Vancouver https://t.co/EGq09MDg8i— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 9, 2019
The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported water on Interstate 205 at milepost 36 near Salmon Creek.
They’re asking drivers to use caution in the area and slow down for high water.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.