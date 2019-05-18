PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A stormy evening in the Portland area and Saturday’s power outages have several blocks of north Portland in the dark.
One man who lives in this area described it as zombie town, that’s how dark and eerie it is.
Some of these businesses behind us have some lights on but the street is absolute darkness.
The stoplights are out for several blocks.
The power seemed to be out from about Prescott to Killingsworth streets.
FOX 12 saw a TriMet employee actually putting down some flares to help light the road and the tracks here.
The cause of the outage is unknown, but Portland general electric is looking into several outages in this area.
According to their outage page about three thousand customers in this zip code are without power.
That includes one man who said he lost power at his house about an hour ago.
"Its just extremely eerie like i said zombie apocalypse when i first walked up the street i was worried the world was over," Cleve Wister said.
PGE estimates power will be back in this area around 11:30 p.m. tonight.
And for anyone walking or driving in this area, be careful, because it is very dark and hard to see.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.