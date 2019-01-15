COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said a dog that was stranded near Mill Creek was rescued Monday afternoon and then reunited with its owner.
Deputies responded to report of a dog stranded on the opposite side of Mill Creek at around 3:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said they believe the dog had been there for numerous days.
Four volunteers with the Cowlitz Dive Rescue Team responded and were able to rescue the dog.
The sheriff's office said the dog was weak and had to be carried by the volunteers across the creek and up the embankment. It was described as a challenging rescue.
The dog did not have a collar, and an owner was not immediately identified. That changed on Tuesday.
The dog, a pit bull-husky mix named Rocco, was reunited with its owners in Longview.
It turns out Rocco vanished from their home near Mill Creek last week.
"It means a lot to me that our dog is still alive and that they would go out there and still rescue a dog. So, it's nice, really nice," said Rocco's owner Kahley Williams.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
