CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A stranded man and two teens were rescued after a search operation in Clatsop County.
The sheriff’s office received a report of three people missing in the Hamlet area east of Seaside.
Deputies began searching for the trio after dark Monday. The missing group consisted of a 25-year-old man and two boys, ages 16 and 14.
Family members said they became stranded when their vehicle left a narrow road after encountering another driver.
Based on limited cellphone data, deputies were able to locate their car, but nobody was around it.
Deputies continued searching through the night and launched a full search-and-rescue operation at daylight Tuesday.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, crews located the trio about a mile from their vehicle. They were not injured, but they had been exposed to the elements through the night.
They told deputies they left their vehicle in search of cell service.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the United States Coast Guard, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District, Medix Ambulance, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.
“The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people traveling in the forest to go prepared with proper food and clothing. Always let friends or family know your travel plans and never assume you will have cellular service. Even if your vehicle becomes disabled, its generally safer to stay inside when possible,” according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.