WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges including attempted rape after deputies say he broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her while her kids were present.
Alfredo Guzman, 24, allegedly broke into the home in the 22900 block of Northeast Halsey Street in Wood Village on Sunday around 5:30 a.m.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Guzman, a stranger to the woman, broke in through an unlocked door and left before deputies arrived.
Law enforcement with help from a police dog found Guzman approximately three hours later outside a nearby apartment complex.
Guzman was arrested without incident and is facing 27 counts on the following crimes:
- Two counts of sex abuse in the first degree
- Two counts of attempted sex abuse in the first degree
- Two counts of sex abuse in the third degree
- One count of attempted rape in the first degree
- One count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree
- Two counts of attempted sodomy
- Six counts of strangulation in the first degree
- One count of unlawful contact with a child
- Two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree
- One count of endangering a minor
- Two counts of coercion
- Two counts of burglary in the first degree
- One count of burglary in the second degree
- Two counts of trespass in the first degree
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.