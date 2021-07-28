PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man faces several charges after he assaulted a transgender woman in southeast Portland last week, according to court documents.
Alejandro Ovalle is accused of first-degree bias crime, fourth-degree assault, attempt to commit a Class B felony, and unlawful use of a weapon. The alleged crimes took place the night of July 22, which began with an incident near a TriMet bus stop at Southeast 122nd and Southeast Burnside. Court documents state the victim was waiting for a bus when Ovalle yelled at her to leave because it "was his corner." The victim moved away but Ovalle approached her and asked if she wanted to go to his apartment and suggested they have sex, according to court documents. The victim declined and walked away.
Ovalle followed her and asked if she had female genitalia, which made the victim uncomfortable and she continued to walk away, court documents state. Ovalle reportedly became angry, chased the victim, and grabbed a metal stick from his belongings. The victim said that Ovalle struck her at least four times with the metal pole, later determined to be from a tent, and spat on her as she tried to run away, according to court documents. Court documents say the victim reported that Ovalle said derogatory insults and made suggestive, sexual statements as he assaulted her.
The victim was able to call 911 and report the assault. An officer responded and saw Ovalle crossing the street while holding a metal rod. He was taken into custody. According to court documents, as the officer was walking Ovalle back to her patrol car, he "demanded to be let go" and continued to use derogatory language toward the victim. The officer reported she could see a visible welt on the victim's arm and could also see a dime-sized abrasion on her wrist that was bleeding. The victim told the officer that the pain to her arm was a "7" out of 10, with 10 being extreme pain, according to court documents.
Ovalle was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on July 22 and released the following day. He was arraigned on July 23 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Released to whom, society?
'booked into the Multnomah County Jail on July 22 and released the following day. He was arraigned on July 23 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13.' Wanna bet he will be a no-show on Aug. 13?
pattern?
thank you!
