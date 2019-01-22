Stranger attempts to lure child into car in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove Police say a stranger tried to lure a child into their car Tuesday morning while an 11-year-old boy was waiting for the school bus.
Police say it happened around 7:25 a.m. in the 3200 block of 22nd Avenue. The boy is a student at Tom McCall Upper Elementary.
15-year-old Dylan Evans was walking to the bus stop with his 10-year-old brother Jordan Evans and they saw the whole thing.
It was a normal morning until they noticed a car pulled over and someone inside was talking to another kid at the bus stop.
Dylan Evans knew something wasn’t right.
“They leave once we get there and then he comes over. I was like, were you talking to him and he's like, yeah they were telling me to get in the car, they want me to get a ride from them for school and they were demanding me,” Evans said.
Once Evans heard that, he says he was insistent the boy took the right steps to stay safe.
“Are you going to tell your parents? He's like yeah, I'll tell them after school. I was like, no, go tell them right now because anything else can happen,” Evans said.
Police say the boy then ran home and talked to his parents.
According to police, witnesses say they might’ve seen the car in the area before, described as an older model dark or black Honda which went west on 22nd Avenue when it left the bus stop.
Evan’s stepmom says these types of stranger danger situations are something their family talks about frequently.
“On a weekly basis, we sit down and talk with them all the time. We've gone through a lot with them about safety just because this isn't the first time that it's happened,” said stepmom Michelle Britton-Evans. “Very proud mom of boys and my little girl.”
Evans stepped in to help a younger boy, like he says he would his own brother.
“Like if he got stolen I could imagine that ‘cause that could be my brother,” Evans said.
Forest Grove Police will be patrolling that neighborhood around the same time Wednesday morning.
Here are some tips from Forest Grove Police:
- Don’t talk to strangers.
- Don’t ever get in a car or go with an adult you do not know.
- If possible walk the opposite direction, run to a safe place.
The Forest Grove School District issued this statement after the incident:
Dear FGSD Parents and Guardians,
Earlier this morning we received a report that a stranger attempted to “offer a ride” to a Tom McCall student who was waiting for the bus. The student reported that a “shorter, Hispanic male wearing a black beanie and riding in a dark colored Honda with two other individuals” asked if the student wanted a ride to school. When the student refused, the individual stated “Get in the car!” The student said no and ran back to his home to inform his family. The Forest Grove Police Department was immediately contacted and the situation was reported.
The purpose of this communication is to inform you that this incident took place and to remind students and families to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Also, please take this time to speak with your student to remind them what to do if they encounter any suspicious activity.
Thank you,
Dave Parker
Superintendent
