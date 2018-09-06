Stranger danger: Man tried luring student into van in Cedar Hills neighborhood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to lure a girl into his van while she walked to a bus stop Wednesday morning.
Deputies said the girl was walking in a neighborhood of Cedar Hills along Southwest Taylor Court and Spring Lane when a man in a white van started following her and repeatedly offered her a ride to school.
The father of the girl declined an interview, but the Beaverton School District said the girl attends Cedar Park Middle School. Local school leaders are aware of the incident and said the student did the right thing by refusing to get into the van.
Officials said the suspect eventually drove off after another parent and child approached the bus stop.
Manny Gonzalez has 7-year-old twins who catch the bus at the same corner.
“I couldn’t believe it, honestly,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a scary thought to have, especially as a parent.”
Gonzalez said either he or his wife always accompany their children to the bus stop, but they still reiterate the importance of stranger danger.
The school district offered these tips to parents and students.
- Don’t talk to strangers
- Don’t get into vehicles with strangers
- Walk with purpose to school
- Report incidents to a trusted adult right away
And as neighbors are now on high alert, Gonzalez said the scare reinforces the idea that you can never be too careful when it comes to your children.
“It just brings things into perspective, you can never be too cautious–you can never be too safe,” Gonzalez said.
The only available description of the suspect is a man in a white van. Anyone with information on the case should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
