Street dining in Portland to continue through winter

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The city of Portland is set to continue a program that allows businesses faced with pandemic restrictions to reopen safely.
PBOT announced the Winter Healthy Business Program on Friday. It allows businesses to use city streets to offer outdoor dining.
Since the announcement on Friday, a spokesperson for PBOT says they have received 92 applications and counting. All applications will be reviewed case by case, and approval times will vary. They estimate between 5 to 10 business days.
The program provides a one-stop permit application process for businesses that would like to use space on city sidewalks or streets to operate while preserving physical distancing required for customers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The applications and permits are free.
The city agency launched the Healthy Business Program in late May. It was set to expire on November 1, 2020.
The program has been extended until March 31.
The Winter Healthy Businesses Program allows businesses to have tents in on-street parking spaces. It provides guidance for the use of extension cords and heaters. It prohibits tents within 50 feet of an intersection, for visibility and safety o, unless an exception is granted.
The Winter Healthy Businesses Program allows businesses to have tents in on-street parking spaces. It provides guidance for the use of extension cords and heaters. It prohibits tents within 50 feet of an intersection, for visibility and safety of the traveling public, unless an exception is granted.
PBOT says this is not an automatic extension of the current permits that had been issued since June. The agency will review all permits on a case-by-case basis.
Find more information or how to apply here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.