PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The NW Natural Street of Dreams home tour is canceled this year due to COVID-19, according to the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.
It marks the first time the event has been canceled in 45 years.
The event near the Reserve Vineyard and Golf Club was set to take place in August, but the major component of the show, building inspiring homes, is significantly impacted by social distancing guidelines, according to Adrian McCarthy of the HBA.
“Street of Dreams homes are built on a more compressed time schedule which can only be achieved when multiple trades work in the houses at the same time,” McCarthy said. “While some events and shows can be rescheduled, the uncertainties around the length of the social distancing guidelines and the need to have safety be our number one priority create a situation where the production of a show as complex as the Street of Dreams is not feasible.”
McCarthy says the homes are in various stages of completion, and one had not broken ground yet.
She says the HBA is working on plans for a potential Fall New Home Tour that will provide “different but fun and engaging opportunities for consumers to still be inspired in new ways”.
The Street of Dreams is also a fundraiser for the Home Builders Foundation, which remodels and builds homeless shelters.
Last year, the event made $35,000 for that nonprofit, so organizers hope to raise money and awareness for them in other ways this year too.
Event officials will also continue to plan for the 2021 NW Natural Street of Dreams.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
