PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A streetcar was damaged Thursday morning after it was struck by a box truck in downtown Portland.
Portland Streetcar officials said a box truck turned from Southwest Market to Southwest 6th in front of a streetcar. The streetcar was unable to stop and hit the side of the box truck.
Twenty people were on the streetcar at the time of the crash.
Officials said one person and the operator claimed to be injured. No word on the extent of the injuries.
The damaged streetcar is being taken back to the yard.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
