SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic put themselves at risk every day to help those who are sick.
For pregnant nurses, they face unique challenges, as many of them fear they’re putting their unborn child at risk.
Hannah Wildhaber, 25, is only a year and a half into her first nursing job at Salem Health Hospital’s emergency room. She’s also pregnant with her first child. Every shift, she says, comes with stress, anxiety and questions.
“It’s hard to know like if they have the virus or not and, you know, when I walk out I’m like, oh my gosh, like I have to, you know, wash everything,” Wildhaber said.
Wildhaber says she’s seeing a lot of patients with similar symptoms to COVID-19. But she says it’s hard to know for sure, because often times, they see patients with similar symptoms in the ER.
“Is this person short of breath because they have congestive heart failure, or they have asthma, or they have COPD, or do they have COVID-19,” Wildhaber said. “You get a patient, you have them for maybe four hours, five hours, you discharge them home or you send them to the floor. And then after that you’re already getting a new patient, so it’s like, by the time we come back to work the next day, you almost are like, I don’t even know how to check up and see if they tested positive because I’ve had like 10 patients since then.”
Wildhaber says testing for COVID-19 is often done after they see a patient because their focus in the ER is quick treatment.
“So it is very much triage, very much like stabilize get done what’s emergent in the situation and then if they need to go to the floor get them to the floor,” Wildhaber said.
In the midst of treating patient after patient who might have COVID-19, Wildhaber worries about the impact exposure might have on her unborn child.
“If I weren’t pregnant I kind of have the personality that’s like I’ll be fine, you know, like I’m healthy, it’ll be okay, but you know, being pregnant makes me a lot more stressed out,” Wildhaber said.
She says she’s trying to stay calm and keep perspective during the pandemic.
“I feel so lucky every single day to be pregnant, regardless of the situation," Wildhaber said. "But there are things I thought would be much different as far as even like, you know, I’m going to figure out the gender soon and that ultrasound keeps getting canceled."
She says her husband won’t be able to be there for those upcoming appointments because of COVID-19 regulations.
“He’s the father of my child like, I want him to be there, I want him to see that, I want him to experience that,” Wildhaber said.
But she realizes the time we’re living in and understands what she signed up for as a nurse.
“You know you’re going to be taking care of people with infectious diseases," Wildhaber said. "But you don’t really think like but I’m going to be a first-time mom in my first year and a half of my career working in a pandemic."
She’s hoping with COVID-19 regulations that her husband will at least be able to be there in the room when she delivers in September.
