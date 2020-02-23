Stretch of Historic Columbia River Hwy closed this week so crews can work on Oneonta Tunnel

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – A stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway will be closed this week.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews will be on the road between Multnomah Falls and Interstate 84 exit 35 at Ainsworth State Park.
They will be doing work on the Oneonta Tunnel.
The pedestrian tunnel was badly damaged during the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.
The tunnel has been closed since then, and crews are now beginning rockfall work that will allow them to open the tunnel soon.
Flaggers will be out to re-direct traffic.
If you want to visit Multnomah Falls this week, you’ll have to take I-84 to exit 31. All other access points will be closed for construction.
