TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Workers for Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers (QFC) have voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of a strike citing unfair labor practice.

The workers are members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents over 29,000 essential workers in Oregon and SW Washington. Both Fred Meyer and QFC are subsidies of The Kroger Co.

“Fred Meyer and QFC have repeatedly violated their legal duties to negotiate in good faith with Local 555, with the most blatant example being Fred Meyer’s refusal to provide information necessary for the Union to negotiate a new agreement and to process grievances,” said UFCW 555 President Dan Clay “The way these employers have violated the National Labor Relations Act has left grocery workers no choice but to take action.”

UFCW Local 555 added negotiations with the company for an agreement have been ongoing since July 2021 but have yet to come to common ground the union finds reasonable.

“The pandemic has highlighted both the importance of grocery workers to our communities as well as the struggles they endure to make ends meet, all while producing record profits for Fred Meyer and QFC,” said UFCW 555 Secretary-Treasurer Sandy Humphrey. “Essential employees deserve the same care and respect now that they have shown our neighbors over the last two years.”

When asked by FOX 12 for a response, Fred Meyer director of corporate affairs Jeffrey Temple sent the below statement:

“It’s business as usual at Fred Meyer. A strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike. Our current offer shows our commitment to the whole person, providing wage increases, high-quality, affordable health care, and a pension benefit for retirement. The most productive thing the union can do is to work with the company in a manner that positively addresses these items. Our focus remains on our associates and getting an agreement at the bargaining table.”

UFCW Local 555 previously withdrew from contract negotiations on Nov. 18 prompting Fred Meyer to detail wages.

At the time, Temple released a statement explaining the average hourly wage for a Fred Meyer worker in Oregon is $17.29 per hour. Including health care and retirement packages, the average total compensation in Oregon is roughly $23 an hour, according to Temple.

“At Fred Meyer, we want what is best for our associates, and our goal is to continue providing industry leading wages and benefits that we know is so important to our associates and their families,” said President of Fred Meyer Dennis Gibson. “We call on the Local 555 to quit playing games when it comes to our associates’ livelihoods and return to negotiations that will ultimately determine our associates’ paychecks, health care and pension for them to use in retirement.”