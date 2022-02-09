PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A large strike among Portland city workers, which would have seen over 1,100 employees leave the job, has been avoided according to union representatives.

Word of the agreement came Wednesday.

According to the release, six unions making up the District Council of Trade Unions (DCTU) approved the agreement after 25 months of bargaining with less than one day before the strike was planned to begin.

The new agreement includes:

• A 2% across the board raise on top of COLA in the fourth year of the contract

• Preservation of essential worker language

• A new process to allow for classifications to be considered for upward wage adjustments during the life of a contract instead of only once per cycle

• A $3,000 one time payment to each member

• The first shift differential adjustment introduced since the 1990s, this time tied to inflation

• A 1.6% COLA, retroactive to July 1st of 2021, 5% in 2022, and COLA between 1% and 5% in 2023 and 2024 depending on the Consumer Price Index.

“While this agreement meets the goals of our union by not falling behind, we are disappointed in the City’s lack of leadership in addressing the overall staffing problem,” said Rob Martineau, President, AFSCME Local 189 and DCTU. “With no plan or vision on how best to restore full resources and services to those that live in the City of Portland, understaffing will continue to plague our city services. We are not done addressing the staffing crisis facing the City and will be working with community partners to help develop this plan.”

The DCTU represents several different trade groups in Portland, everything from plumbers to mechanics. In late January, a vote to authorize a strike garnered more than 86% of members voting in favor.

Union members had been seeking several additions to their contract, including cost of living adjustments, a two percent pay increase and additional bonuses based on tenure.

The city released the following statement in response to the agreement:

"We remain incredibly grateful to DCTU employees and the many ways they enrich our city. This contract reflects engagement with both employees and community members, and our commitment to being responsive to what we heard. Most importantly, it reflects our shared goals for a thriving city, where everyone feels safe, heard, and valued by their government."