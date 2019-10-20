MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) — A series of liquor store thefts in the Milwaukie area that were caught on camera have shop owners questioning whether they’re related.
Kevin Johnston manages Milwaukie Liquor and says his security camera footage shows the same group of people working together to steal high-priced alcohol.
“We’ve had a few people come in, grab a bottle and then just try to walk out the door, but never with groups of people that try to distract and seem like they know what they’re doing,” Johnston said.
Johnston has managed the store for the past five years. He says he’s never seen coordinated thefts like this.
His suspicions are shared by Frank Steele, manager of Oak Grove Liquor just a few miles down the road.
“These individuals for sure have been very bold,” Steele said.
The two liquor store managers have been sharing security footage with each other. They believe the same group of people are stealing from their stores.
“Hopefully somebody will recognize them and call in to Clackamas County (Sheriff’s Office) and we can hold them accountable for their actions,” Steele said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.