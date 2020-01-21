MANZANITA, OR (KPTV) - A strong storm caused damage in the Manzanita area Tuesday.
The Tillamook County Office of Emergency Management received two calls from witnesses reporting a possible tornado in the area of Leeward Way and Meadow Loop.
Photos sent to FOX 12 showed damage to at least one home in that area.
Amy VanDyke of Sunset Vacation Rentals in Manzanita said six windows were blown out of a home, and a nearby fence was also blown away.
She said a maintenance worker witnessed the storm and the damage.
FOX 12 meteorologists reported the storm as a possible tornado. The Tillamook County Office of Emergency Management was going to the scene to survey the damage.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A tornado slammed the Manzanita area in 2016.
