TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Gusts could reach 60 miles-per-hour Thursday night along the Oregon coast, with windy conditions expected to stick around through the weekend, the National Weather Service says.
A landslide Thursday afternoon pushed rocks across Upper Nestucca River Road near Bible Creek Road, blocking westbound traffic, according to officials.
The rocks were cleared from the road, but now, creeks along the coast are rushing as some water levels begin to rise. On some of the back roads in Tillamook County on Thursday, debris lay scattered, including big branches.
According to officials, some trees fell earlier Thursday across Highway 101 just south of Cannon Beach. Hundreds of people in the area were without power into Thursday night.
State officials are urging drivers to be extra cautious, warning that more landslides could be possible on the coast and in inland areas that receive heavy rain.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.