PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Strong winds Saturday night caused power outages and downed trees in the Portland metro area.
Portland General Electric says at one point, tens of thousands of customers were without power.
Less than 10,000 @portlandgeneral customers still out thanks to hard work by line crews. Max # overnight ~50,000. Relatively small number compared to previous storms. Big storms (2006 & 1995) put hundreds of thousands in dark. Just a little "tree-pruning" this time @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZlKENy0MiH— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) January 6, 2019
According to the utility’s website, as of about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, nearly 2,000 customers in Clackamas County were without power.
In Marion County, more than 800 customers are without power.
In Washington County, more than 750 customers are affected, and in Multnomah County, that number has gone down to 550 customers affected.
In Clark County, about 70,000 Clark Public Utilities customers experienced outages due to the strong winds.
CPU says thousands were affected by outages on the high voltage transmission system and the BPA Ross Substation.
Please note that this video is a high-voltage Bonneville Power Administration transmission line - not Clark Public Utilities equipment. The majority of @ClarkPUD customers out of power last night were due to the BPA Ross Substation outage and BPA transmission line damage. https://t.co/CwJv9JPSrn— Clark PUD (@ClarkPUD) January 6, 2019
Power for most customers was restored overnight, and less than 1,000 were without power as of Sunday morning.
The outage also triggered a sewage spill near the pump station along Northwest 36th Avenue, near the bridge spanning Salmon Creek in Vancouver.
It’s unclear how much sewage was spilled, but officials believe the overall amount is relatively small.
Clark County Public Works has closed the Salmon Creek Greenway Trail west of Salmon Creek Regional Park as a precaution.
Crews on Sunday are also cleaning up after the strong winds downed trees in the area.
The winds brought a tree down on top of four vehicles in Tualatin. No one was injured.
Think you’re having a bad day? Look at how much damage last night’s wind storm did! It brought down this tree on top of 4 cars in Tualatin. Thankfully no one was hurt. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/NfBLWYEKsF— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 6, 2019
At the Willow Creek Apartments on Beaverton Hilllsdale Highway in southwest Portland, a 30- to 40-foot tree fell early Sunday and partially blocked the entrance to the complex.
No cars appeared to have been damaged.
