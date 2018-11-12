CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – Intense winds overnight in the Columbia River Gorge sent power lines and trees crashing down, leaving hundreds without power.
With winds more than 50 miles per hour, Camille Greenslade, who lives in the area, woke up to a tree from her yard that crashed into the road, taking a power line with it.
“About six o'clock this morning I looked outside, my dog was very anxious and barking quite a bit which is unusual for him at that time of morning so I looked outside and it was down,” Greenslade said.
And her commute to work, well that just didn’t happen Monday morning.
“I drove up the road to try and leave and noticed there was another down power line so I decided I better come back home,” Greenslade said.
And for Mary Smith who lives in Corbett, her family was not only dealing with no power overnight, but runaway tool sheds and a downed play structure.
“It just kind of picked it up and tipped it over,” Smith said. “it's just so much wind, it's too much,” she said.
“They have cinder blocks holding them down but it would actually come up underneath, lift them up and put them in the neighbors' yard,” Smith said, showing FOX 12 the toolsheds they’ve had to secure due to the high winds.
While the extreme winds caused major problems for folks who live in the area, it’s also somewhat of a tourist attraction for folks to come out to the Gorge and to put themselves to the test.
“I think this is the closest you can get to skydiving with being on the land you know,” Jason Cole said.
“It's like being in a hurricane without the rain and the debris,” Ken Pitts said.
“We came from Portland, had to come up and see the winds,” Gary Richards said. “If I'm not behind him, he's tumbling so it's really strong wind,” Richards said describing how he has to protect his friend.
