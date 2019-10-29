PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple power outages were reported throughout the Portland metro as strong winds hit the area Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service Portland reported that a gust of 45 miles per hour was reported at 7:10 a.m. at the Portland International Airport, which was the strongest gust reported so far.

A wind advisory is in effect for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Several power outages were reported on Tuesday morning.

By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting more than 1,000 customers in Multnomah County were without power.

According to PGE's website, the cause of some of those outages were listed as "tree on line."

One tree fell down onto power line on Southwest Terwilliger by the entrance to Tryon Creek State Natural Area.

Pacific Power was reporting that more than 2,600 customers in northeast Portland were without power at around 8 a.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

In Clark County, public utility crews were busy with seven outages, which affected 3,500 customers - mainly in the north and east part of the county.

For updates on power outages, visit www.portlandgeneral.com/outages/ or www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.

