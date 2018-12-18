MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The storm that brought gusty winds and heavy rain to the Oregon coast and the Willamette Valley left its mark in the Cascades Tuesday. Ski areas closed due to the bad weather and chairlifts were put on standby.
Mt. Hood Ski Bowl was closed the entire day due to bad weather. On Tuesday, it was mostly rain and wind at Government camp.
Higher up on Mt. Hood, the chairlifts at Timberline were shut down around 11-11:30 a.m. because of strong winds gusting 40 plus miles an hour.
“The wind kind of shut us down a little bit early today as you can see it is gusting up to 40 or so, but just more snow falling as we speak and more forecasted for tonight so tomorrow will be really good,” Timberline spokesperson John Burton said.
At Mt. Hood Meadows, some chairlifts there were put on weather standby because of high winds as well.
The snow level in the Cascades have been on a bit of a roller coaster as of late. Burton said over the next few days they anticipate it may even out a little bit with new snow coming in off and on, just in time for the Christmas and New Year’s break.
“Be prepared for some winter driving, get up early, take a little extra time, be kind to your fellow man and everyone will get up here and have a good time,” Burton said.
